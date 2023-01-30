GUNTHER Comments on New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Future Matches

Following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER declared himself General of The Ring.

The Ring General was the final elimination in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. With a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes, GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match. He responded to the record on Twitter today with a brief message.

“General of the Ring!,” he wrote.

GUNTHER also tweeted a photo of himself and Rhodes fighting, implying that he would like to face Rhodes in the future.

“FUTURE,” he simply wrote.

GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar has been rumored for some time, and the two faced off in The Rumble on Saturday night. GUNTHER, as seen below, tweeted a photo of himself and Lesnar standing toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring with no caption.

Imperium’s leader has received high praise for his Royal Rumble performance, including remarks from Rhodes and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. There’s no word on what WWE has in store for GUNTHER on The Road to WrestleMania 39, but he’ll almost certainly get a boost and a strong showing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

GUNTHER’s related tweets are listed below: