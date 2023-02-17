GUNTHER Comments on Potential Match With Cody Rhodes and Facing Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

This week, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was a guest on the latest “WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast.

GUNTHER discussed what it means to him to have the Imperium back together:

“Obviously, it’s great that we are all together. That was the plan for a long time anyway, especially for Giovanni, it was hard because when we went to SmackDown, it was just like losing an eye at first. We got split up and it came out of nowhere. That was very hard, especially for Giovanni, but also for Ludwig because they always planned to be a team and now everything changed. I think looking back now, it was a good experience for everybody involved because now we can work, travel, and do all those experiences with my two closest real friends as well. Ludwig, I’ve known since I started wrestling, like he started a year or two later, and since then we’ve always been together at events. We lived in almost the same part of Germany, so we traveled together almost every weekend. We’ve been doing this side by side for over a decade now. So yeah, obviously being with him means a lot now.”

If he wants to compete against Cody Rhodes:

“When I knew that scenario would go down with me and Cody at the end (of the Royal Rumble), I knew well, the guy was out for a little bit. Since then I was able to work my way up, and I was like, Okay, I have to introduce him to the new reality over here. That was kind of like my attitude going into that. Yeah, obviously that was just a taste I think for everybody. I think Cody is one of those guys where that’s the perfect match for me, the perfect opposite, if that makes sense. I think the match is right there whenever it needs to happen. If it would happen in Europe, obviously that would be fantastic.”

How it felt to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble:

“That’s a matchup I definitely want to have at some point in my career. Obviously, there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online, but sometimes what is the thing online doesn’t translate to the live reaction. So I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now because that was just the real life confirmation that it makes sense, that people are up for this. I was really happy with how everything went down. I said that before like people portrayed me as some sort of end boss character sometimes. If I have one end boss, I think Brock is the one. So let’s see If everything aligns at some point and it’s just gonna happen.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)