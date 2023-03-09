GUNTHER Comments On WWE Using Celebrities In Prominent Spots

WWE star GUNTHER recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, GUNTHER covered a wide variety of topics, including his views on WWE’s use of celebrities rather than full-time stars in prominent spots in the company.

Over the past few years, WWE has used stars such as Johnny Knoxville, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul, amongst others.

Paul has competed in the greatest number of bouts out of the three that have been described so far. At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, he will compete against Seth Rollins.

“It’s a little bit two-sided because obviously it’s somebody that wrestles all year round and there comes WrestleMania, it’s somebody that is always working there that leads a drive of being like okay, ‘I want to be in that big spectacle.’ And obviously, some spots won’t be available because we have celebrities coming in like Bad Bunny or Logan,” Gunther said. “I get that part that there’s a little bit of frustration but on the other hand I think it helps us immensely like it helps everybody involved. It helps our business in general to generate way more attention to it. The only thing I think is really important is that whoever comes in from the outside and takes part in what we do, he’s got to have a passion as well as everybody else does. He’s got to take it seriously to be part of our product. I think that’s the case with the celebrities we have right now. They’re contributing a lot. They’re putting the work in. They’re putting their bodies on the line too if you look at everything Logan has done so far. He’s not hesitating to take any risk. I would say he might be willing to take a little bit more risk than I would personally at the end of the day. Like I said, in those two cases that I just mentioned is an example of who I think are prime examples of how somebody who is a celebrity outside of our world can really contribute positively to our business.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)