Gunther Crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown

Your new WWE Intercontinental Champion is Gunther.

Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the WWE Intercontinental Title on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX. The battle was a back-and-forth affair, with Ludwig Kaiser being kicked in the face from the apron by Ricochet, but Gunther won clean in the middle of the ring following a dropkick and a powerbomb.

Gunther’s tenure as champion on the main roster is his first. Ricochet won the Intercontinental Title for the first time on March 4th’s SmackDown, defeating Sami Zayn. Ricochet held the belt for a total 97 recognized days.

Click here for full WWE SmackDown results.