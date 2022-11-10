Gunther Discusses Being Eliminated Early in the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Match

Gunther discussed the 2019 WWE Survivor Series match he was in with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, as well as negative fan reactions to him being eliminated early.

“Yeah, that’s just how things go sometimes. There’s not much you can say. There was a decision that was made and you go along with it and try to make the best out of it. I don’t think it was negative… When I started doing my bit in that match and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me.”

“I think it added to my popularity in that sense because a lot of people spoke about it. I think no harm was done and everybody needs to take a humbling experience here and there. So, I’m totally fine with it.”

You can watch the complete interview below: