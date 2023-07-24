GUNTHER Discusses Potentially Facing Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, GUNTHER was asked if Brock Lesnar is his dream match:

“I think he’s definitely somebody I looked up to. I admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff, and for me personally, I think he’s my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. So if there’s a chance that this happens, yeah, I would love to do that. Of course.”

GUNTHER held the record for the longest reigning NXT UK Champion. He was asked if he considered breaking the record for the longest reign as Intercontinental Champion:

“I think it’s apples and oranges a little bit. The one thing was one part of my career and the other thing is the present, so I don’t compare those two things to each other. I mean, if it happens it’s a nice milestone, and if it doesn’t, I’m fine with that too.”

If he regards Roman Reigns as a dream opponent, as he does Brock Lesnar:

“I don’t consider Roman as a dream opponent. I think they’re two very completely different wrestlers. He’s obviously somebody that came up through, first of all his family history, but then he got, basically, developed or trained in the WWE system and got brought up through that. I think he’s a picture perfect example of how WWE can take someone and turn them into an absolute superstar. I come from a different way. I’m from Europe. We always kind of had to build it up for ourselves. I was way more interested in Japanese wrestling for example than in WWE coming up as a professional wrestler so the, let’s say, idols I had, or the people I watched were different people than him. But what he has achieved is absolutely incredible. I think in general, the aura he has and the reaction he gets as soon as he steps foot in an arena is almost like never seen before. So that makes it very interesting for me to, at some point, if the chance arises, to just to see who would come out of this as the winner.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)