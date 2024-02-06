GUNTHER Discusses The Possibility Of Kazuchika Okada Heading To WWE

While speaking with Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble weekend, Intercontinental champion Gunther commented on the possibility of Kazuchika Okada joining WWE.

“I think Okada is fantastic. I always love Japanese wrestling. When I grew up in professional wrestling, understanding everything, I always enjoyed Japanese wrestling the most. I was more of an All Japan guy than a New Japan guy, to be honest. But yeah, he’s one of the best in the world, and if he joins WWE, he’s very welcome to, and I think he finds great competition here.”

Okada officially became a free agent on February 1st, but he will finish up his contract with NJPW later this month. A cryptic “three faces” vignette aired during the 2024 NXT Vengeance Day PLE sparked new internet speculation about Okada and WWE.

The video references the following proverb:

“The Japanese say you have three faces. The first face, you show to the world. The second face, you show to your close friends, and your family. The third face, you never show anyone.”