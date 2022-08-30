Gunther Discusses Vince McMahon and Recent Regime Changes in WWE

WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther recently spoke with Chuck Bean of Nerdradio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Gunther talked about Vince McMahon and the regime changes in WWE:

“I’m actually glad I got the chance to work with Vince a little bit. My time there and the few interactions we had, there weren’t that many. I’m kind of glad that happened so I still make the experience a little bit. Obviously, everybody was surprised by that. Whatever company, if somebody else is in charge, things are going to be done a little different. Everybody has their own approach. I haven’t felt stressed or anything like that before, I always focused on myself, did myself, and that’s not going to change. From the tweet, there was big reactions and stuff, if you open my Twitter page or Instagram, it’s always said Berufsringer, the German word for professional wrestling. It’s always been in there. Professional wrestling is a sports entertainment. It’s a sport that this there to entertain. It’s not a competitive sport. You can say one or the other way. I always refer to myself as a professional wrestler. Even in WWE, where the entertainment aspect is way higher compared to other places, at the end, when the bell rings, wrestling will never change. There has not been a memo or something where it’s like, ‘Hey guys, you can call yourself wrestlers again.’ I never stopped referring to myself as that.”

