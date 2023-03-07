GUNTHER Explains Why A Match Against Brock Lesnar “Has To Happen At Some Point”

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, GUNTHER commented on his brief interaction with Brock Lesnar in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match:

“Brock is the one that has to happen at some point. I think I made him my personal biggest obstacle. The [Royal Rumble] was literally the first time I met him. [It was] brief, but that moment that we had in the Rumble was great because that was all I needed out of it. It was basically like a real-life confirmation that the audience is up for that. They want to see it.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)