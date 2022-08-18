Gunther Files Trademark for Nickname

Gunther has registered his nickname as a trademark.

On August 13th, the WWE Intercontinental Champion filed a trademark application for “Ring General” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under his real name, Walter Hahn.

The trademark was filed by Michael E. Dockins, who has assisted independent talent and AEW stars in securing their trademarks over the years. The following is the description:

“Mark For: RING GENERAL™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Before his arrival on the main roster earlier this year, WWE changed his name, and he has been booked heavily.

Gunther recently defended his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura on an episode of SmackDown. As of this writing, he has no match scheduled for Clash at the Castle next month in the United Kingdom.