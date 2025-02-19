GUNTHER Hits Major Milestone As WWE World Heavyweight Champion

GUNTHER’s dominant reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion continues, as he officially reached the 200-day milestone on Wednesday.

After capturing the title from Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024, GUNTHER has successfully defended his championship against some of WWE’s top competitors. His reign has included a victory over Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin, a successful defense against Sami Zayn on the October 7th episode of Raw, retaining against Priest at Survivor Series, and defeating Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event in January.

Despite suffering a non-title loss in a tag team match against Orton and Cody Rhodes, as well as a loss to Rhodes at Crown Jewel, GUNTHER has remained a dominant force in WWE.

His next major challenge comes at WrestleMania 41, where he will face Jey Uso in a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship. As his reign surpasses 200 days, the Ring General continues to solidify himself as one of WWE’s most formidable champions.