Gunther: “I’m Here to Be the Top Guy” on WWE SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed being a member of the WWE SmackDown roster in an interview with BTSport.com.

“Joining Smackdown or coming to the United States… I don’t do that because I want to be medium. I don’t want do it to just achieve a little something and then leave, no. I’m here to be the top guy, that’s what I aim for in the long-term. I want to be the guy of the company. I want to be in the ring with the best the company has to offer, that’s what I aim for. Whatever way that will go, nobody knows, obviously, but that’s what I’m here for… It’s all or nothing.”


Quote courtesy of WrestleZone.com.

