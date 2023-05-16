GUNTHER Internally Listed As The Top Heel On WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre’s Position, More

A number of significant changes have been made to the talent rosters of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown as a result of the WWE Draft, which was held over the course of two nights.

The Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been moved from SmackDown to RAW, and this week’s episode marked his official RAW debut. Since he joined the main roster last year, WWE has pushed him as a top star, and this pattern will continue.

Mustafa Ali won a battle royal on RAW to earn the opportunity to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship, which he will defend against Ali at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

The top male babyfaces on the internal RAW roster, according to PWInsider Elite, are as follows: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Akira Tozawa, Apollo Crews, and Odyssey Jones.

GUNTHER, The Miz, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Riddick Moss were on the list of heels.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest, members of The Judgment Day, are currently listed on the tag team roster internally.