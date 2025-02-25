Gunther Issues Bold WrestleMania Warning To Jey Uso After Destroying Tozawa

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther dominated Akira Tozawa, using the match to send a clear message to his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Jey Uso.

Following the decisive victory, Gunther continued his assault on Tozawa, prompting Uso to run down to the ring, forcing Gunther to retreat while checking on Tozawa. However, the champion wasn’t finished, as he later took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a harsh warning to Jey Uso.

“Last week, I’ve let the people know that they’re not smart enough to understand my art. So today, I had to set a visual example with a person that is exactly like Jey Uso. Tozawa is a clown. So much potential, just like Jey, and they both made the wrong decision to solve a paid for it today. Jey is going to pay for it at WrestleMania. The greatest mistake he’s ever made. His career is going to end at WrestleMania, and he can look into a future as a server at his favorite Waffle House.”

Gunther’s dominance continues as he marches toward his first-ever WrestleMania singles match, where he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

Uso has had the biggest singles run of his career since leaving The Bloodline, but Gunther is treating him as an afterthought, mocking him and questioning whether he belongs in the main event spotlight.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, Gunther’s latest message suggests he’s planning to humiliate and dismantle Jey Uso on the biggest stage of them all. The question now is—can Jey prove him wrong?