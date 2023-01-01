GUNTHER Legitimately Hurt During Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Ricochet saved Braun Strowman from an Imperium attack during this week’s episode of SmackDown.

GUNTHER was actually hurt during the segment, as it turns out. Ricochet apparently hit GUNTHER in the head by accident when he swung a chair over the top rope at him. The chair shot split GUNTHER open, and he was helped to the backstage area while wearing a towel over his head.

According to those who have seen him, GUNTHER ‘seemed OK’ after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on SmackDown, PWInsider.com reports.