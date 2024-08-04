GUNTHER On If His World Title Win At WWE Summerslam Was Tainted

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER took part in the 2024 SummerSlam post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics including if his win was tainted due to the interference of Finn Bálor.

GUNTHER said, “Nothing’s tainted, no reservations. Nothing to be ashamed of. From this day forth, Monday Night Raw and the legacy of the World Heavyweight Championship belong to me. If anybody out there thinks I don’t deserve this, they know where to find me.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.

