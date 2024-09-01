GUNTHER On The Possibility Of WWE Returning To Germany For Another PLE

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER took part in the Bash In Berlin post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics, including the possibility that the company will return to Germany for future PLEs.

GUNTHER said, “I don’t get nervous. I’m blessed with it. I was very excited going out there today. Moments like today, and obviously everything today, there has been more pressure on me than ever before because WWE did the big event over here in Germany. It’s never happened before. There was a little bit of a risk that the company took to do that. To be, more or less, the poster boy of all of that is a big responsibility. I worked my whole life to be in a situation like that. The last thing I want to think about is being nervous. I was looking forward to that. For those 20-30 minutes out there, that’s why we take all the struggles upon us. That’s what I’m here to do. I was very excited going out there and I was able to lose myself in the atmosphere and celebrate professional wrestling and WWE here in Germany. When it comes to WWE and Germany, I haven’t heard anything, but I would be surprised if it ends here. It was a very strong statement and I’m more than positive we will be back here.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.

