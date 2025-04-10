GUNTHER Opens Up About Working With Vince McMahon

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he reflected on his career trajectory in WWE, shared his perspective on working under Vince McMahon, and discussed the process behind re-signing with the company. The Austrian powerhouse, who has dominated since arriving on the main roster, offered a candid look into the backstage dynamics and his personal motivations.

On working under Vince McMahon: “I was under Vince for four months or something, and it was a strange work experience. The direction was very confusing. It was hard to figure out what was expected of me.”

On why he re-signed with WWE at the end of last year and if he considered other options: “No, I’m set where I am. How could I? I think I saw that statistic recently that since I signed in 2019, I’ve been champion like 85 or 90% of the time, or something like that. So obviously, they always saw me in a certain way and gave me their trust. I enjoyed it. Even on the smaller scale and regular jobs before where I could step up and take on responsibility and get the trust or earn the trust of someone, and I can fulfill that, and I can make it worth it, those are moments that make me proud and that drive me.”