Gunther Opens Up on the Differences Between NXT and WWE’s Main Roster

WWE star Gunther recently appeared on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, he opened up on the difference between NXT and the main roster.

“I think at the end of the day, when it comes to what happens in the ring, wrestling is wrestling. For me, at least it doesn’t matter if it’s in front of 50 people or if it’s in front of a bunch of thousands of people. Obviously, the difference is all the happenings around it,” Gunther stated. “There are way more people involved. A lot more stuff has to happen in a shorter amount of time.”

Gunther continued, “It’s not too different, but it’s obviously just NXT is a little bit [more] strict and organized. Because the people involved are less experienced, I will say, like the talent and stuff. While it’s a little bit more relaxed I would call it on SmackDown in my experience because everybody’s way more experienced and can get all the stuff done. Like tick, tick, tick, tick, one after the other. Everything has its little routine. It’s a little bit more relaxed in terms of nobody’s really tense or freaked out about what they have to do. “

Gunther also discussed his weight loss and WWE changing his ring name during the interview.

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)