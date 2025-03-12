GUNTHER Promises “10 Weeks Of Hell” For Jey Uso Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso’s road to WrestleMania 41 has been anything but smooth after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble and choosing to challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Despite relentless beatdowns from the champion, Uso has maintained momentum with a series of victories, proving his resilience.

However, in a WWE Raw Exclusive, GUNTHER downplayed Uso’s resilience and vowed to make his life a living hell in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41.

“Resiliency? The only one resilient here is me because I uphold the highest standard for myself and the World Heavyweight Championship. But here we are. Jey Uso, we are going to have the best of your lifetime. Not mine. I’ve beaten stronger. I’ve beaten better. I’ve especially beaten you three times in a row. So what do you do? Instead of showing me a little bit of respect, instead of proving to me that you’re actually worth my time, you just keep doing the same old crap.”

GUNTHER mocked Uso’s personality, claiming he hides behind his “YEET” catchphrase to cover up his lack of in-ring ability.

“Running around, promoting that stupid four-letter catchphrase, having a little bit of fun with everybody out there, just to cover up your lack of in-ring ability. Fun, huh? Are you having fun, Jey? I promised you ten weeks of hell. I’m having fun. Every week, when I beat your ass, I’m having fun. Every week, when I choke you out, I’m having fun.”

GUNTHER then promised to destroy Uso leading up to their match at WrestleMania 41, calling it the “mercy killing of the Jey Uso experiment.”

“40 days ‘til WrestleMania. I’m gonna hurt you. I’m gonna make you suffer. I’m gonna do everything in my power to give you a reason not to show up at WrestleMania. But we just learned, you’re resilient. So when you walk into Las Vegas, it’s not gonna be the highlight of a sad twenty-year, play the second fiddle career. It’s gonna be the mercy killing of the Jey Uso experiment. Four letters, one word. Hell.”

With WrestleMania 41 just weeks away, GUNTHER is sending a clear message—he’s not just defending his title, he’s aiming to end Jey Uso’s dreams once and for all.