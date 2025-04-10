GUNTHER Reaches 250 Days As WWE World Heavyweight Champion

GUNTHER continues to build an impressive legacy in WWE, marking 250 days as World Heavyweight Champion as of Thursday. The dominant title reign began with his victory over Damian Priest in a hard-fought match at SummerSlam 2024, and he has since solidified his position as one of WWE’s most formidable champions.

Looking ahead, GUNTHER is set to defend his championship at WrestleMania 41 in a marquee matchup against Jey Uso. The bout promises to be a key moment on the WrestleMania card, as Uso seeks his first world title while GUNTHER aims to extend his historic reign.

Since capturing the title, GUNTHER has faced a series of high-caliber challengers. His first major feud saw him clash with Randy Orton, culminating in a decisive victory at Bash in Berlin. He followed that up with a successful title defense against Sami Zayn on the October 7th episode of Monday Night Raw.

While GUNTHER did suffer a non-title loss to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in a battle for the newly established Crown Jewel Title, he rebounded by retaining his World Heavyweight Championship in subsequent defenses. He defeated Damian Priest again at Survivor Series and most recently turned back Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event in January—setting the stage for their rematch on the grandest stage of them all.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, GUNTHER stands tall as a dominant champion, with his 250-day milestone underscoring a reign defined by grit, consistency, and top-tier performances.