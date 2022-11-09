Gunther Reacts to Rumors of Facing John Cena at WWE WrestleMania, and More

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was interviewed on Steve Fall’s Ten Count YouTube channel ahead of his Survivor Series match. Gunther discussed a range of topics, including rumors of John Cena coming for WrestleMania, holding the Intercontinental Championship, and more. Here are the highlights:

Gunther on winning the Intercontinental Championship:

“When I hold a title, for me, it’s the most important title there is right now because I’m the champion. I don’t want to focus on any other title. I couldn’t care less about anything else. That’s what my focus is on right now. With every defense, I try to contribute to its legacy. I want to put on the best matches possible for the fans and for the prestige of the title. That’s something I take pride in. It’s something I always did and I’m going to continue doing forward.”

Gunther was asked if he was upset by the closure of NXT UK:

“I got to be honest. No, I wasn’t really sad. I think it was a natural progression. I think it was great that it lasted through the pandemic. It was very difficult to do. Everybody put the work in to make it as good as possible, but for me, even when I started in NXT UK, I was always thinking it would be Europe-wide because at some point, a lot of the key players in NXT were not from the UK. They were European. We had a bunch of Europeans that did really well. So I always wanted that progression to happen. I’m really excited for it.”

Gunther responds to online speculation about him wrestling John Cena at WrestleMania:

“Of course, we could see it. I don’t know what’s going to happen or if it’s going to happen. Obviously, that’s something I would love to do. John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it.”

