GUNTHER Reflects Favorably On Recent Critically-Acclaimed Kevin Owens Match

“The Prize Fighter” has earned the respect of the Imperium leader.

GUNTHER recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he offered high praise for Kevin Owens following their critically-acclaimed match on a recent episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Kevin Owens having a high intensity in the ring that matches his own: “He seems to have some temper issues for some reason. I don’t know exactly what’s going on there. Overall, though, to get in the ring and have a singles match with him was really good. I think the energy he brings to the ring is a very good match for the energy I bring to the ring. It’s a very good contrast. I think if you visually look at us, people can really relate with someone standing up to a bully and not taking anything from him.”

On preferring stiff matches because ones that are too crisp take away from the realism: “I think that’s why people connected with that match and story in a very authentic way. Besides all of that, he’s been here for so long and has achieved a lot of great things. I really enjoyed being in the ring with him. He’s very intense. Very physical, as well. I like when my matches are — I’m not a believer that matches need to be crisp and beautiful all the time. The best matches are quite scrappy, if that makes sense? If it’s not beautiful, if it’s intense and brutal and very physical, I think that’s what people can relate to the most. I think that’s why we got the reaction to it we got.”

Check out the complete interview at WrestlingNews.co.