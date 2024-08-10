GUNTHER Reveals Which WWE Stars He Has The Most Chemistry With

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including which stars he has the most chemistry with.

GUNTHER said, “Ilja [Dragunov]. I have a few guys I really click with, and kind of in a different way bring it out of me. But Sheamus is definitely one that in WWE, I was like, ‘That’s the match you need to have first,’ because that guy, he doesn’t care. He just loves to lay it in. He just loves to feel it. And as long as that’s in the right places, there’s no issue with that.”

On his feud with Dragunov:

“I was ahead a little bit [in my career], but we wrestled each other, so [Dragunov] was kind of like a protege a little bit too. I helped him out a little bit. So it’s a different dynamic that we have with that one.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.