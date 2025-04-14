GUNTHER Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With NJPW Before WWE

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss a wide range of topics. One key point of discussion was whether there were any discussions between him and NJPW before he joined WWE.

GUNTHER said, “No, not really. I guess, in general, the Japanese style of business, they move way slower, especially in the States. ‘I want things, and I want it now.’ They move a bit slower. It would have happened sooner or later, but it was at the point where I maxed out what I could do before and financially maxed out. ‘I gotta make a move now.’ With NXT, I had a really good feeling. It’s a different environment, and I could be there and exist there and keep growing there without necessarily having to make a step and go on the main roster.”

