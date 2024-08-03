GUNTHER Says He Has More Freedom To Do His Style Of Wrestling Under Triple H

2024 WWE King of the Ring “The Ring General” GUNTHER spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on several topics, including how he has more freedom to do his wrestling style under WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

GUNTHER said, “With Triple H, there is more freedom to that. I wouldn’t say there is one set WWE style through the roster. There is more freedom. Everything fell in place at the right time with me when it came to that.”

“That’s what made me sign with WWE in the first place. I always had the feeling with Triple H that he is open to everything and would give people more freedom to do stuff. That always intrigued me. It shows now.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.

