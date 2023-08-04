GUNTHER Says He Takes WWE I-C Title Reign Serious

“The Ring General” takes his reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion serious.

Very serious.

GUNTHER recently spoke with Mail Online about how serious he takes the responsibility of being the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot (WWE Intercontinental Title reign) and I think it’s something I’m good at,” he said. “It might sound weird but I think I’m good at being a champion in wrestling.”

The Imperium leader continued, “Because I carry myself a certain way, I add to the legacy of the title and I add my own legacy in the same process of that. It’s a big responsibility and I take it very serious, but it’s also very rewarding as well.”

Check out the complete interview at DailyMail.co.uk.