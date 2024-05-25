GUNTHER Says He Will Become King Of The Ring

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton defeated The Bloodline’s “MFT” Tama Tonga in a King of the Ring tournament Semifinals Round Match on last night’s King and Queen of the Ring go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown to move on to the finals later today and battle Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

GUNTHER took part in a digital exclusive immediately following SmackDown, where he talked about a number of topics including how Orton is one of the biggest legends in the company that he will get to face but he will defeat the WWE legend and officially become King of the Ring.

GUNTHER said, “I sure will face Randy Orton tomorrow in the finals, and what an opportunity it is, right?.” “What a chance. I came here to do this. I came here to be in the ring with the best of the best, and Randy is maybe one of the biggest legends that ever came out of WWE.”

“But to become a legend myself, I gotta beat a legend tomorrow, and yeah, tomorrow, ‘The Ring General’ will officially become the King of the Ring.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)