GUNTHER Says Man Makes The Title, Reveals What He’s Proud About His Reign

In pro wrestling, the man makes the title.

Not the other way around.

That is GUNTHER’s opinion, anyways.

“The Ring General” spoke about this philosophy when discussing his impressive record-setting reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion on the NotSam Wrestling podcast with Sam Roberts.

“It makes me very proud,” he said of his title reign and how he has elevated the title. “It was the same with the NXT UK Title before. It was something where, okay, when I’m able to win a title, I’m going to make it the best run I possibly can make it. The one thing I believe in is that the title doesn’t make the man, it’s the man that makes the title. I really believe in that.”

The Imperium leader continued, explaining that he’s the most proud of the fact that he never changed who he was or the way he did things on his path towards re-writing history.

“Obviously, it makes me very proud because, like I said, when I was a child I watched Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, and whoever being the Intercontinental Champion,” he said. “That I can be on some sort of list of whatever they have going on with the longest reigns and something with those guys. That’s absolutely crazy, and I’m doing it my way. That’s the fact that makes me the most proud. I adapted, I learned, I evolved, but I never changed what I think was right for me to do. That’s the thing that makes me proud.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.