GUNTHER Says Weight Loss Contributed To Memorable Royal Rumble Performance

GUNTHER had a memorable showing in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event last month.

During a recent appearance on the “After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, the WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about how he feels his weight loss contributed to his memorable performance.

“I always used to be, even when I was heaviest, I got to say, I never got an issue with stamina,” GUNTHER said. “I had really long matches before. But, I got to say, it is still a lot easier now than it used to be. Going into the Rumble, if you start at #1, you have, you know, you have to struggle through all of it if you want to make it. But, I like those situations, if that makes sense. Let’s call it a high-pressure situation.”

