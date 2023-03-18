GUNTHER Surpasses Honky Tonk Man As The Longest-Reigning Intercontinental Champion

GUNTHER has completed another historic reign as Intercontinental Champion.

The leader of Imperium has held the championship for a total of 281 days, which surpasses Mr. Perfect’s 280-day reign from November 1990 to August 1991. He is now the champion with the longest consecutive reign since Honky Tonk Man’s legendary 454-day reign in 1987 and 1988.

GUNTHER currently holds the fourth-longest single reign with the championship. He is only four days away from surpassing Greg Valentine’s 285-day reign in 1984 and 1985, with Randy Savage holding the second spot with a 414-day reign from February 1986 until his loss to Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III.

With incredible matches and a critically acclaimed feud with Sheamus, GUNTHER has restored the title’s prominence and prestige. The title hasn’t felt this important in several years, and his dominant run could be one of the reasons.

GUNTHER knows a thing or two about holding championships for extended periods of time, having held the WWE/NXT UK Championship for a record 870 days.

However, his title reign may be in jeopardy following this week’s events, as he is now scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39.

