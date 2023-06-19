GUNTHER Talks About Possible Title Unification Bout With Seth Rollins

GUNTHER doesn’t want to see the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and his Intercontinental Championship merged together to become one unified title.

The Imperium leader and reigning Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he was asked about potential interest in beating Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and then merge the two titles together.

“If I’m still the Intercontinental Champion, which I’m planning to be, I do not think so actually,” he said. “The new World Heavyweight Championship just got introduced, so I think there is no interest by anyone to merge that again with another title, which [a match between the two] kind of automatically would do.”

GUNTHER continued, “I think we’re in two different divisions right now when it comes to that, but down the line, everything is possible, I would say.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

