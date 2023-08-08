GUNTHER Talks About What He Has Learned Since Joining WWE Main Roster

GUNTHER has learned a lot since joining the WWE main roster.

Since joining the WWE main roster after a successful run in NXT and NXT U.K., “The Ring General” has been on an impressive record-setting run as the second longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time.

During a recent Fightful interview, the Imperium leader spoke about what he has learned since joining the main roster in WWE.

“Overall, the travel was familiar, expect very different extent. It’s every week, we pop out a few days and wrestle, do live shows, do TV,” GUNTHER said. “I also gotta say that flying in the United States is like driving a bus. It’s way more complicated. When you’re from Europe, flying still has that image of, it’s a little bit of a luxury experience, if that makes sense. But because of the size of this country, it’s very normal.”

GUNTHER continued, “So the miles on an airplane are racked up in the last year. It must have been more than my whole life before. It’s absolutely crazy. But also just in general, I think the speed of how fast everything happens, how many things you kind of have to wing to get into your day and get the job done, it’s very challenging sometimes, but it’s a great learning process, and the journey is a lot of fun to actually make those experiences.”

