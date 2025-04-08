GUNTHER Talks Pressure Heading Into WrestleMania 41, Excitement Level

GUNTHER joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant for an interview on the official Raw Recap podcast after the April 7 episode of WWE Raw in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the pressure of being champion heading into WrestleMania 41: “I never had an issue with fitting in those situations. I always knew what I’m capable of. I always knew where I belonged, so it was never a question for me that I would end up in those positions. Even though this year it’s not the scenario I wanted to be in, I have an opponent that’s overreaching by a mile, that is not on my level, and that’s what I’m carrying around with me right now, and going into that, if you ask me, am I excited? I don’t know. I don’t think there’s much excitement to that. I think there’s mostly… I’m a professional. I’m a professional wrestler. I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. There’s a duty to fulfill, and I’m going to do that.”

On his excitement level heading into this year’s WrestleMania: “I think my personal feelings, it’s too intimate of a question to answer, I think. I’m here to fulfill my duties as World Heavyweight Champion. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

