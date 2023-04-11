Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar Being Discussed Backstage For This Summer

This year, Gunther might finally get his wish to face Brock Lesnar in a match that fans have also been eager to see.

WWE had been internally planning for the match to take place at WrestleMania 39, as PWMania.com previously reported, but it was scrapped. Instead, Lesnar worked a match with Omos, a reported Vince McMahon idea, while Gunther competed in a triple threat match to defend the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

In previous interviews, Gunther has stated that he wanted the match because he believed a match with Lesnar would be the greatest challenge he could face. He has also praised Lesnar’s business acumen.

WWE hinted that the two stars facing off during the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in January.

According to WRKD Wrestling, the possibility of Gunther and Lesnar facing off this summer has been discussed backstage. They wrote, “While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer.”

The match could take place at Money in the Bank from The O2 Arena in London, England, or Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, during SummerSlam in August.

Lesnar is currently expected to face Cody Rhodes at Backlash in Puerto Rico next month.

