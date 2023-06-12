GUNTHER’s Aura Compared To Brock Lesnar, Bayley On WWE’s The Bump, WWE Playlist

– This week’s edition of WWE Playlist has touched down on WWE’s YouTube channel and Twitter feeds. The latest installment looks at WWE Championships being defended for the first time. Check it out below.
Watch prestigious singles championships being defended for the first time, featuring @WWERomanReigns, @BeckyLynchWWE and more WWE Superstars in this #WWEPlaylist. pic.twitter.com/rAKbTjDu0c
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2023
– What do you think of the aura of WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader GUNTHER compared to that of “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar? Corey Graves looks at this topic on the latest episode of “WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves.” Check out a clip below.
Does @Gunther_AUT have a similar aura to @BrockLesnar? @WWEGraves says yes! Listen to Graves & @kev_egan analyze Gunther's brawl with #KevinOwens on #AfterTheBell, available now wherever you get podcasts & on WWE's YouTube!
🎧: https://t.co/HADs9vsL4u
▶️: https://t.co/fKMjGKlj2f pic.twitter.com/96iZcC8bUZ
— WWE After The Bell (@AfterTheBellWWE) June 12, 2023
– Finally, WWE has announced Damage CTRL leader and Money In The Bank 2023 competitor Bayley for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Check out the promotional tweet announcing the appearance below.
WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET:
DING DONG! @itsBayleyWWE returns to #WWETheBump! 👀🔥
Got questions for Bayley? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/99oaVm0MxZ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 12, 2023