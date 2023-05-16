GUNTHER’s Challenger For Intercontinental Title At WWE Night Of Champions Revealed

The next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship has been decided.

WWE held a number one contender battle royal on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw to determine the man who will move on to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title at the upcoming WWE Night Of Champions premium live event.

Emerging victorious in the battle royal was Mustafa Ali, who last eliminated Bronson Reed and Ricochet to earn the shot against GUNTHER for the I-C title at the WWE Night of Champions show one week from Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

