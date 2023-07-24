GUTNHER Addresses A Potential New Member To Imperium, Dissension Within The Group

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gunther commented on dissension within Imperium and Giovanni Vinci’s future with group:

“Well, that’s to be determined, I guess, how things go. Especially us in Imperium, everybody in there wants to be the absolute elite and wants to be at the absolute top. Sometimes, when you fail to deliver that, there are consequences for that, and it’s on you to make up again for that situation. So far, this hasn’t happened. We haven’t Gio in action since then. But that’s the situation right now. It’s not about personal or any other emotional stuff. It’s about the performance in the ring. It’s about the results. When the results are positive, the relationship is positive, and when they are negative, then everything else is negative as well.”

GUNTHER also commented on Imperium possibly having a new member:

“We get asked often if we want additional members or something. I think no, we’re good how we are. But I think if we have to choose someone, I think it would either be IYO or Charlotte, I would think.”

GUNTHER also discussed potentually facing Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. You can read what he said by clicking here.



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)