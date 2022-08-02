Hacksaw Jim Duggan Completes Cancer Radiation Treatment

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan provided an encouraging update on his fight against cancer.

Duggan underwent surgery to have his prostate removed in October after receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis the previous year. The fan-favorite wrestler stated in May that he would receive treatment for 8 weeks, 5 days a week, in the hopes that they had spotted it early.

Duggan posted a video on Instagram where he announced his successful completion of radiation therapy and his opportunity to ring the bell in celebration. He expressed his gratitude to the medical staff, nurses, his family, and the supporters for their support throughout his treatment.

He has been updating his social media profiles during his struggle to assist others in a similar predicament.

Everyone at PWMania.com sends their best wishes to Duggan as he continues to fight.

Footage of Duggan ringing the bell can be seen below: