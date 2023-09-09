“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Hospitalized

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has been hospitalized.

This weekend, the wife of the WWE Hall of Fame legend, Debra Duggan, took to social media and shared a statement confirming the news.

She wrote the following:

We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30. Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. He had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well. We will reschedule tomorrow in Utica, MI for a later time. We welcome your prayers and we will continue to provide updates. Thank you, Debra

We will keep you posted here as additional information surfaces.