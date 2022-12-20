“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Issues Statement Regarding Home Intruder

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Duggan has released a statement following a frightening incident.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the former WWE superstar admitted during an interview that his South Carolina home was broken into on December 8 at around 6:45pm. A man in his mid-20s pounded on the door before breaking in, and Duggan tackled him to the ground.

After detaining the intruder, Duggan held him at gunpoint while refusing to file a police report. The intruder claimed that people from a nearby house were planning to kill him.

Duggan thanked everyone for their concern in an Instagram post:

“We would like to thank the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt and professional response last week. A man who we had never seen before climbed our fence, ran through our yard to our front door, and was pounding on our glass doors. Before we could get to the door, he opened it and fell into our house. I held him at gunpoint while Debra called 911. We are safe with no damage. Thanks to everyone for the concern and well wishes!”