Hacksaw Jim Duggan Now Recovering After Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan underwent successful prostate cancer surgery this morning. As noted, Duggan took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Duggan found out a few months ago, and had been preparing for the surgery and recovery. He also announced that he was to undergo surgery today at the MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) Hospital in Charleston, SC.

In an update, Duggan’s wife Debra noted on Instagram this afternoon that surgery went as planned, and Hacksaw is resting in his hospital room. She also used the “#physicalssavelives” hashtag, indicating that the cancer was discovered after Duggan went in for a routine physical.

“Jim’s surgery went as planned. He is resting comfortably now. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and well wishes. Please continue them as he continues to heal. #physicalssavelives,” Debra wrote.

Hacksaw mentioned in Thursday’s announcement that he will be taking a break from social media while he recovers, but that Debra will be updating fans on his condition.