“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Opens Up About His Ongoing Cancer Battle

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced that he was cancer-free back in December of 2021. In May of 2022, Duggan published a video update and said that he is treatment is not over.

Duggan published another update this week and talked about his ongoing battle:

“I was just in there, brushing my teeth, preparing for bed, and feeling sorry for myself. It wasn’t long ago I had kidney cancer – I lost a kidney. Then just three years ago, I had all the heart problems, I was in the ICU unit and ended up having an ablation. Then I had two other incidents where I was in the ICU unit, and then I get diagnosed with prostate cancer – they take out my prostate and I still have to have radiation because the cancer is still in me.”

“So I’m sitting there feeling sorry for myself, but then I looked in the mirror, and the man in the mirror is looking back hard at me. And it [says] ‘Duggan, pull your head out! Stand up straight. And God bless that you have only 6 more weeks of radiation. God bless! Look around! Look around! You got it a lot better than a lot of other people. God bless! So Hacksaw, pull your head out!’ And I’m gonna do it! And folks, make sure, make sure, you get your physicals. Save your life.”