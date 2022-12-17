“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Tackles and Detains Intruder in Recent Home Invasion

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, best known for his time in WWE and WCW, is still in good shape in his 60s.

Duggan revealed to Wrestling Inc that his South Carolina home was broken into on December 8 at around 6:45 p.m. A man in his mid-20s pounded on the front door before entering, but the wrestling legend tackled him to the ground.

Duggan pulled out his.44 caliber pistol and held the intruder at gunpoint until the cops arrived.

The introducer, according to Jim and his wife Debra, was “hysterically frightened” and claimed that people from a nearby home were coming after him to kill him. The intruder was fleeing individuals connected to a different home burglary, prompting him to seek refuge.

Duggan stated that he would not file charges and added, “Thank God we didn’t shoot him.”

Duggan finished cancer radiation treatment in August.