“Hail To The Chief” Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a segment for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night Raw from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. a big segment for the post-PLE edition of Friday Night SmackDown was made official.

Roman Reigns will be live on this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX program, as “The Tribal Chief” and WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion will appear for a “Hail to the Chief” segment, which will include The Usos.

Check out the official announcement below and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.