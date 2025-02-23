Hall Of Famer Believes WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock At WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including how he believes the company doesn’t need The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

Ray said, “You have all of those people there and The Rock is available, do you want The Rock to come? Of course, you want The Rock to come, but with all those people there, do you need The Rock to come? You don’t need him. Do I want The Rock to be at WrestleMania? With as entertaining as The Rock [is], and with what he can do for someone, of course I want The Rock there. But, this year, do I need The Rock there? Absolutely not.”

On how WWE needs to rely less on older legends:

“Is The Rock going to get them a significant amount more of investment across the board? I believe what they’re doing now in WWE, they don’t need him for that. There’s going to come a time in WWE when they have to stop relying on The Rocks, Austins, Undertakers of the world.”

