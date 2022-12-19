Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show by WWE Over the Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event this weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The plan was for him to appear at the convention after the show as well as with Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match against Matt Cardona.

However, according to PWInsider.com, WWE pulled him from the event. According to the report, the promotion received a legal letter from WWE this past Thursday, upset about BCW promoting a “Tribute to the Extreme” show that used WWE intellectual property.

According to the promotion, D-Von attempted to appeal the decision to Triple H, but was unsuccessful. BCW intends to make “Tribute to the Extreme” an annual event every December.

The show was headlined Rhino vs. Rob Van Dam and also featured Super Crazy vs. Juventud Guerrera. Shane Douglas, Pitbull Gary Wolf, Francine, Joel Gertner, 2 Cold Scorpio, Raven, The Sandman, Tod Gordon, Bill Alfonso, Sabu, and many more made appearances.