Hammerstone Announces TNA Departure

A TNA Wrestling star has announced his departure from the company.

Alexander Hammerstone, who signed with TNA back in February of 2024, took to X on Friday morning to announce he has parted ways with the promotion.

“I wrestled my last match for TNA at the February tapings and am no longer under contract with the company,” he wrote. “Grateful for the opportunities that came my way and excited for what’s next.”

Hammerstone wrestled his last match for the company on the February 21 edition of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, losing to current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in singles action.