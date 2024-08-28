Hammerstone On Potentially Appearing In NXT As Part Of The WWE And TNA Working Relationship

TNA star Hammerstone appeared on the Mark Hoke Show to talk about a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including potentially apearing on WWE NXT as part of the WWE and TNA working relationship.

Hammerstone said, “I went into this year saying, ‘whatever comes my way, I’m going to try and knock it out of the park.’ I’m not expecting the world to be handed to me. I don’t care what I’m asked to do. Whatever it is, I’m going to go in there with my working boots on do my best job.”

“If that means I’m one of the guys who gets an opportunity at NXT, then I’m going to treat it like it’s the most important opportunity in the world.”

You can check out Hammerstone’s comments in the video below.

