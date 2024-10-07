Hammerstone Wins Bodybuilding Competition

TNA Wrestling Alex Hammerstone star took double first place in the Superheavyweight division at the annual WJ Classic and Arizona State Championships on October 5.
“GUYS!!! I F**KIN DID IT,” Hammerstone wrote via X. “DOUBLE FIRST PLACE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT TROPHIES.”
He added, “And heard second in Overall! I am on cloud 9. I put so much work into this prep and brought my best ever. Thank you so much to everyone for supporting.”
