Hammerstone Wins Bodybuilding Competition

TNA Wrestling Alex Hammerstone star took double first place in the Superheavyweight division at the annual WJ Classic and Arizona State Championships on October 5.

“GUYS!!! I F**KIN DID IT,” Hammerstone wrote via X. “DOUBLE FIRST PLACE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT TROPHIES.”

He added, “And heard second in Overall! I am on cloud 9. I put so much work into this prep and brought my best ever. Thank you so much to everyone for supporting.”

GUYS!!!

I FUCKIN DID IT!

DOUBLE FIRST PLACE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT TROPHIES. And heard second in Overall! I am on cloud 9. I put so much work into this prep and brought my best ever. Thank you so much to everyone for supporting pic.twitter.com/ewwusjX7yH — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 6, 2024